UAE: 6,138 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 24.3 million

By Web Desk Published: Sat 19 Mar 2022, 7:11 PM

The UAE has administered 6,138 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 24.3 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 246.70 doses per 100 people.

German lawmakers have voted to abolish most of the country’s coronavirus pandemic restrictions despite a surge in infections, with almost 300,000 new daily cases reported.

The Bundestag passed an amendment to the pandemic rules in a 364-277 vote with two abstentions. The upper house of parliament, made up of Germany’s 16 states, approved the measure late Friday.

Meanwhile, travellers to Thailand will no longer have to take a Covid-19 test before boarding the plane, under plans which are part of efforts to reboot the kingdom’s pandemic-battered tourism sector.

From April 1, the requirement to take a negative test within 72 hours of travel will be scrapped, and instead visitors will be tested on arrival in Thailand, Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman for the country’s Covid-19 task force, said.