UAE: 6,088 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

By Web Desk Published: Fri 27 May 2022, 5:27 PM

The UAE has administered 6,088 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 24.8 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 251.64 doses per 100 people.

Researchers at the UAE University have developed a new signal processing method to detect Covid-19 in a patient sample in just two minutes. The device achieves this by using light signals and electrical responses of the viral nucleocapsid protein and antibody interactions.

Dr. Mahmoud Al Ahmad - Associate Professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering at the UAE University said: “Over the past two years, the coronavirus pandemic has caused a fundamental shift in the way the world works, and we have witnessed huge loss of life and the deterioration of health care in light of the challenges in detecting, preventing and managing infectious diseases.”