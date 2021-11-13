UAE: 35,116 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 21.5 million.

AFP

By Web Desk Published: Sat 13 Nov 2021, 6:05 PM

The UAE has administered 35,116 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 21.5 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 217.76 per 100 people.

India’s financial capital on Saturday became the first major metropolis in India to report 100 per cent coverage of its adult population in the first dose of Covid-19 vaccination.

Around noon, nearly 9.24 million adults had been administered the first dose, slightly more than the 9.23 million target group.

Nearly two-thirds of the adult population have also gotten the second dose of the vaccine, according to the municipal corporation.

World Health Organization (WHO) officials said on Friday they were hoping to convene a meeting soon to set guidelines on the use of Covid-19 antiviral pills, saying they offered "very attractive" new prospects for clinical care.

Britain became the first country to approve one of the potentially game-changing pills earlier this month. Janet Diaz, the WHO's top official for clinical care responses, said that a meeting of its guidelines development group would consider the question of Covid pills in a forthcoming meeting in three weeks.