India: 100% of adult population in Mumbai receive first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

The financial capital became the first major metropolis in the country to achieve this milestone

By Web Desk Published: Sat 13 Nov 2021, 2:28 PM

India’s financial capital on Saturday became the first major metropolis in India to report 100 per cent coverage of its adult population in the first dose of Covid-19 vaccination.

Around noon, nearly 9.24 million adults had been administered the first dose, slightly more than the 9.23 million target group.

Nearly two-thirds of the adult population have also gotten the second dose of the vaccine, according to the municipal corporation.

“Decentralising the vaccination centres played a crucial role in vaccine coverage,” Suresh Kakani, the additional municipal commissioner, told the media on Saturday.

And considering the fact that many people from outside the Mumbai metropolitan region also visit the city for vaccination, the coverage would exceed 100 per cent, according to civic sources.

According to Dr Om Srivastava, member of the state’s Covid-19 task force, while the city has got a lot more protection, it should not be an excuse to let the guards down.

“The virus is unpredictable and there are countries that are seeing a large number of cases even now,” he said.

Last month, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation claimed that it had vaccinated 100 per cent of the eligible population with the first dose. More than 50 per cent of the eligible population of Mumbai’s twin city have got the second dose of vaccination.

According to the Indian health ministry, 80 per cent of the country’s eligible adult population have been given the first dose of the vaccine, while 38 per cent have been fully vaccinated.