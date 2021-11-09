Ninety-six countries agree to accept India's Covid vaccine certificates

Officials have started planning allocations of the Covishield shot for various countries
coronavirus23 hours ago
As many as 96 countries have agreed to Mutual Acceptance of vaccination certificates of India’s Covid vaccines and vaccination process, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.
The Union Government continues to be in communication with the rest of the world so that beneficiaries of the world’s largest Covid vaccination programme are accepted and recognised, thereby easing travel for education, business and tourism purposes, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.
“At present, 96 countries have agreed to mutual recognition of vaccination certificates and also those who recognise Indian vaccination certificates of travellers fully vaccinated with Covishield/WHO approved/nationally approved vaccines. Consecutively, persons travelling from these countries are provided certain relaxations,” reads the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare statement.
The Union Health Ministry along with the Ministry of External Affairs is in continuous communication with all countries for mutual recognition of vaccine certificates, and WHO and nationally approved vaccines to facilitate hassle-free international travel across countries.
Meanwhile, India’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 108.47 crores, informed the Ministry of Health And Family Welfare on Monday. (ANI)
