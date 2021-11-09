UAE: 29,026 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 21.4 million.

By Web Desk Published: Tue 9 Nov 2021, 3:56 PM

The UAE has administered 29,026 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 21.4 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 216.40 per 100 people.

An Australian woman has won $1 million in a vaccine lottery. Joanne Zhu was the luckiest among the nearly 2.75 million Australians who registered for a first dose Covid-19 vaccination.

The Million Dollar Vax Alliance campaign was launched to draw Australians to get themselves vaccinated. And it was a huge success, with 80 per cent of people above 16 getting the vaccination.

"All of us behind the campaign are incredibly proud of what it has achieved,” said Craig Winkler of the Alliance. “It's excellent to finally announce the winner and hearing their reaction was truly priceless. The most encouraging element was the late increase in entries from states such as South Australia, Queensland and Western Australia, encouragingly receiving over 100,000 entries on the final day of the campaign."

Zhu recalls getting a call when she was at work on Friday and could not take it. Later, when she called back, she was told: “You’ve won a million dollars.” The lucky winner wants to fly her family from China in first-class and put them up in a 5-star hotel for the Chinese New Year.

Meanwhile, UK-bound passengers who have taken the Sinopharm, Sinovac, and India’s Covaxin jabs can travel quarantine-free to Britain starting 4 am on November 22.

The list of approved Covid-19 vaccines for UK-bound travel from UAE will be updated later this month, the British government announced on Monday.

Passengers who are under 18 and travelling to England will be treated as fully vaccinated at the border and will be exempt from self-isolation requirements on arrival, day eight testing and pre-departure testing. Passengers will only be required to take one post-arrival test and a confirmatory free PCR test if they test positive.

The new reforms are among the most liberal travel regulations announced by the UK government following the global lockdowns in March 2020, travel experts told Khaleej Times.