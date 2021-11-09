Covid-19: Australian woman wins $1 million in vaccine lottery

She was the luckiest among the nearly 2.75 million Australians who registered for a first dose Covid-19 vaccination. Joanne Zhu not only got the vaccination, but also a million Australian dollars (approx. $745,000).

The Million Dollar Vax Alliance campaign was launched to draw Australians to get themselves vaccinated. And it was a huge success, with 80 per cent of people above 16 getting the vaccination.

"All of us behind the campaign are incredibly proud of what it has achieved,” said Craig Winkler of the Alliance. “It's excellent to finally announce the winner and hearing their reaction was truly priceless. The most encouraging element was the late increase in entries from states such as South Australia, Queensland and Western Australia, encouragingly receiving over 100,000 entries on the final day of the campaign."

Zhu recalls getting a call when she was at work on Friday and could not take it. Later, when she called back, she was told: “You’ve won a million dollars.” The lucky winner wants to fly her family from China in first-class and put them up in a 5-star hotel for the Chinese New Year.

"I will buy presents for my family and invest the rest of the money so I can make more money in the future and to help people if they need help,” she added.