UAE: 25,314 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

Dubai - Over 20.47 million vaccines have been administered in the country so far.

The UAE has administered 25, 314 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 20.47 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 207.02 per 100 people.

