UAE: 14,906 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 24.3 million

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Thu 17 Mar 2022, 4:10 PM

The UAE has administered 14,906 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 24.3 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 246.53 doses per 100 people.

The Sharjah City Municipality (SCM) has announced the opening of the Emirate’s largest drive-through Covid-19 testing centre.

The centre in the 5th Industrial Area is part of the civic body’s efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

“The new tent will ensure the provision of the testing service to the public easily and quickly. Customers can obtain the result within six hours for only Dh50,” the municipality said in an Instagram post.

Meanwhile, figures showing a global rise in Covid-19 cases could herald a much bigger problem as some countries also report a drop in testing rates, the WHO said on Tuesday, warning nations to remain vigilant against the virus.

After more than a month of decline, Covid cases started to increase around the world last week, the WHO said, with lockdowns in Asia and China's Jilin province battling to contain an outbreak.

A combination of factors was causing the increases, including the highly transmissible Omicron variant and its BA.2 sublineage, and the lifting of public health and social measures, the WHO said.