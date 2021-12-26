UAE: 12,997 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 22.4 million

Reuters

By Web Desk Published: Sun 26 Dec 2021, 4:01 PM Last updated: Sun 26 Dec 2021, 4:02 PM

The UAE has administered 12,997 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 22.4 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 227.35 doses per 100 people.

India reported 6,987 fresh Covid-19 cases and 162 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.The country’s active caseload currently stands at 76,766, the lowest since March 2020.

According to the Ministry, 422 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been reported in the country so far.

Karnataka will impose a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am for 10 days from December 28 in view of Omicron variant of Covid-19. The state government has also banned all New Year parties and gatherings in public places.

Airlines continued to cancel hundreds of flights Saturday because of staffing issues tied to Covid-19, disrupting holiday celebrations during one of the busiest travel times of the year.

FlightAware, a flight-tracking website, noted nearly 1,000 cancelled flights entering, leaving or inside the US Saturday, up from 690 flights scrapped on Friday. Over 250 more flights were already cancelled for Sunday. FlightAware does not say why flights are cancelled.