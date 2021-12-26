India ramps up Covid curbs: Night curfew, ban on New Year celebrations as Omicron spreads

Karnataka will impose a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am for 10 days from December 28

A policeman checks the movement of motorists after night curfew was imposed by the state administration to curb the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus in Siliguri on May 16, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

By Web Desk Published: Sun 26 Dec 2021, 10:05 AM Last updated: Sun 26 Dec 2021, 10:26 AM

India reported 6,987 fresh Covid-19 cases and 162 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

The country’s active caseload currently stands at 76,766, the lowest since March 2020.

According to the Ministry, 422 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been reported in the country so far.

Out of this, Maharashtra topped the list with 108 confirmed cases followed by Delhi (79 cases) and Gujarat (43 cases).

Night curfew in Karnataka for 10 days

Karnataka will impose a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am for 10 days from December 28 in view of Omicron variant of Covid-19. The state government has also banned all New Year parties and gatherings in public places.

There will be no functions, parties in the external premises, especially for those celebrating with DJs and large gatherings, they have been completely banned in Karnataka.

The decision was taken after Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a meeting with cabinet colleagues and officials to discuss measures to control the spread of the Omicron variant on Sunday.

ALSO READ:

Mumbai city bans New Year celebrations

No gatherings will be allowed in India’s Mumbai city for New Year, authorities have announced on Friday.

In a circular, the Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation said the ban on gatherings came into effect on December 24 midnight.

“No New Year celebration programme/function/gathering/party/activity or happening in any closed or open spaces shall be allowed in the municipal limits of Greater Mumbai,” the corporation said in the circular. It added that any violators will have to face punitory action.

In a separate order, Maharashtra government issued new state-wide restrictions in the wake of increasing Covid-19 cases across the state.

Restaurants, cinema halls, gymnasiums and spas in the state can function at 50 per cent of their capacity. The state has also ordered night curfew from 9pm to 6am, under which gatherings of more than five people are banned.

Gujarat imposes night curfew in 8 cities

The Gujarat Government on Friday announced night curfew in eight cities from Saturday.

The night curfew will be imposed daily from 11pm to 5am in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar, and Junagadh.

“Night curfew to be in force from 11pm to 5am daily in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar and Junagadh from 25th December, in view of current Covid-19 situation,” said Gujarat Chief Minister’s Office.

Assam well prepared to tackle Covid surge

In view of the surging cases of the Omicron across the country, Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta has said that the state government is well-prepared to tackle a possible surge in Covid-19 cases.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Mahanta said, “We are in readiness from all corners. Our hospitals and doctors are well-prepared too. We have completed our planning.”

The minister further made it clear that there would be no lockdown in Assam.

“There would be no lockdown,” he assured.

Meanwhile, the Assam government has imposed a night curfew from 11:30 pm to 6 am from December 26 in view of the rising cases of Omicron.

As per the state government’s circular, “Night curfew to be in force from 11.30 pm to 6 am, Sunday onwards across Assam. This curfew, however, will not be applicable on December 31, 2021.”

Uttar Pradesh state to impose night curfew

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday imposed a night curfew in the state from December 25, from 11 pm-5 am. Various other restrictions have also been put in place, including that not more than 200 people can be allowed in weddings.

The new directions have been issued amid heightened monitoring due to rising number of Omicron cases in the country.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has urged all shopkeepers and traders to follow the "no mask, no goods" policy, the report said

Travellers visiting the state from abroad, or other states, have to undergo a Covid test.

Curbs in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh government on December 23 imposed a night curfew in the state from 11 pm to 5 am as precautionary measure and advised people to strictly follow Covid-19 protocols.

Madhya Pradesh has so far not reported any case of Omicron.