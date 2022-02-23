Pakistan: Former minister, senior PPP leader Rehman Malik dies due to Covid-19 complications

He had been hospitalised as his lungs had been severely affected.

Pakistan's former Interior Minister, Senator and senior Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Rehman Malik has passed away due to complications arising from Covid-19. He was 70 years old.

The PPP senator had been hospitalised in Islamabad as he had developed Covid-19-related complications and his lungs had been severely affected, his spokesperson, Riaz Ahmad Turi, confirmed, according to local media reports.

He is survived by his widow and two sons.

Politicians took to Twitter to express their condolences on Malik's death:

Education activist and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai's father also mourned the death of the PPP veteran.

