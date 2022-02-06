Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92: UAE's music lovers mourn singer who touched generations with her songs

From Pakistan to Tunisia, the singer’s followers transcend borders

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Sun 6 Feb 2022, 5:39 PM Last updated: Sun 6 Feb 2022, 5:41 PM

UAE-based fans of Lata Mangeshkar are mourning the death of the singing legend who inspired generations with her music in a career spanning seven decades.

Jogiraj Sikidar, founder of Malhaar Centre for Performing Arts, Dubai, recollected his childhood days of hearing the singer’s melodious voice through the audio cassette often played by his father.

“My father had a cassette of her live concert with Dilip Kumar saab at London’s Royal Albert Hall. I was five years old then. I remember the opening song: ‘Chalte Chalte Yun Hi Koi Mil Gaya Tha’ from the movie Pakeezah,” said the 49-year-old Indian from the state of Assam.

On the day of her death, Sikidar has mixed feelings: one of mourning and celebrating the life of ‘the Nightingale’.

“For a musician or a music lover, Lata Mangeshkar will remain immortal. I am blessed to be born in an era when she was living, in the same country and as a musician who is learning every day from her music,” said the IIM – Ahmedabad alumni, who left his lucrative job to pursue his call of life: music.

“Lata Mangeshkar has taught us all to lead a meaningful and purposeful life. You should impact others with your life, otherwise it is meaningless.”

The singer’s followers transcend borders and art curator Ayesha Imtiaz from Pakistan’s Rawalpindi is one of them. Dubai-based Ayesha underlined that it was the end of an era of music and felt like losing a family member.

“Probably heard her voice more than anyone else’s throughout our lives. She will always stay alive through her voice,” she said.

Mangeshkar was her father’s favourite artist and noted the singer was able to bridge the gap between countries, cultures and relationships.

“When he (father) passed away last year, I would listen to Lata ji’s songs to recall his presence and cry. Her songs were a bridge between many relationships.”

Saddened by the loss, singer Neha Pandey said Lata Mangeshkar has left an irreplaceable void.

“Losing such a legend is very sad. She made India proud as well. She was ‘the Nightingale’. I don’t think anyone has taken her place till date. She has inspired so many young artists. She has sung for so many generations, which I don’t think anyone has done as a singer. She was an epitome of a true singer.”

Neha also regrets that her dream of meeting the legendary singer personally will remain unfulfilled.

“I didn’t get an opportunity to interact with her. It was a dream, which hasn’t come true. We have lost a gem,” Neha added.

Ammar Ben Aziz, Tunisian media producer and a music enthusiast, said that Mangeshkar did not leave a void in India only, but in all parts of the world, including the region.

“Though she is a stalwart of Indian culture, she reminded us of our legendary singer Umm Kulthum as they were similar with their voices, iconic songs and even, in the face, character and personality,” said Aziz.

Meanwhile, Sikidar said that on Friday, an event titled: ‘Meri Awaz Hi Pehchan Hai’ (My voice is my identity) will be held at India Club, Dubai, to pay tribute to the cultural icon.

“We had earlier planned a Valentine’s Day special event but now we would be holding an event in memory of Lata ji. When it comes to Indian music there is no other name bigger than Lata ji. Our students will be celebrating her music and life by performing some of her compositions.”

He noted the demise of the legendary singer as a divine act on the day of Saraswati ‘Visarjan’, i.e., immersion of Saraswati, the Hindu deity of knowledge, art and music.

“We marked the festival of ‘Vasant Panchami’ yesterday (Saturday) by worshipping Saraswati and today is the ‘visarjan’. It’s such a metaphor that she passed away today.”

(With inputs from PTI)