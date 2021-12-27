India: Only Covaxin Covid shots to be given to those aged 15 to 18

Covid-19: Abu Dhabi reduces capacity for family gatherings, parties; all you need to know
Green Pass, negative PCR test result must to attend social events.
coronavirus9 hours ago
Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, will be the only shot available to children aged 15 to 18 when inoculation begins for them from January 3, the Indian health ministry said in its guidelines released on Monday.
“This (Covaxin) is the only vaccine with emergency use listing for the age-group 15-18,” the federal health ministry said on Monday.
The booster dose can only be taken after nine months from the date of administration of 2nd dose.
ALSO READ:
Covid-19 infections are decreasing in India, with 6,642 new cases reported on average each day. That represents 2 per cent of the highest daily average reported on May 9.
However, India has reported a swift rise in Omicron cases, with the number of overall infections crossing 400 across 17 Indian states.
The government has been accelerating its vaccination campaign, administering at least one dose to 90 per cent of the eligible 944 million population, while 62 per cent have taken both doses.
As millions still await second shots, the authorities will now start offering booster shots to healthcare and frontline workers, who suffered from an overwhelming second-wave of the virus in the summer that killed tens of thousands.
Medical experts have said India needs to double down on its vaccination campaign and expand coverage to avert another possible surge in infections particularly in the vast hinterlands where healthcare facilities are sparse.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged citizens to continue to wear facemasks and follow other Covid-19 protocols.
The federal government has also urged states to impose curbs on overcrowding in the festive season until the new year and a few states have partially banned public celebrations.
Green Pass, negative PCR test result must to attend social events.
coronavirus9 hours ago
Travellers take a wait-and-watch approach as Omicron cases rise globally; residents wary of getting stuck again.
coronavirus11 hours ago
Some passengers travelling from South Korea to Hong Kong tested positive for coronavirus upon landing last week.
coronavirus14 hours ago
Two members of the England cricket team's support staff and two of their family members tested positive.
coronavirus14 hours ago
Four-fold increase registered in Covid-19 hospital admissions for children aged 18 and below
coronavirus18 hours ago
Arsenal’s clash with Wolves is the 15th Premier League match postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak in recent weeks
coronavirus20 hours ago
Shoppers shrug off the Omicron variant, and holiday sales rose at the fastest pace in 17 years
coronavirus21 hours ago
Visitors from Britain, France, Denmark banned entry for 15 days
coronavirus22 hours ago