Covid-19: Kerala to impose night curfew as Omicron cases spike

Strict restrictions will be in place from 10 pm to 5 am

By Web Desk Published: Mon 27 Dec 2021, 4:52 PM Last updated: Mon 27 Dec 2021, 5:28 PM

The Indian state of Kerala has decided to impose a night curfew in the state to curb the spread of the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus.

With 19 new cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in Kerala, the tally of a new variant in the state has reached 57, the Health Minister Veena George said on Sunday.

The night curfew will be effective from December 30 to January 2.

Strict restrictions will be in place from 10 pm to 5 am on those days, according to onmanorama.

Kerala's decision to impose night curfew follows after several Indian states have imposed night movement restrictions to curb the spread of the virus.

The Health Minister said that of the 19 cases detected, 11 were detected in Ernakulam, six in Thiruvananthapuram and one each in Thrissur and Kannur.

“Persons reached from UK, UAE, Ireland, Canada, Spain, Qatar and Netherlands were confirmed Omicron in Ernakulam. The person reached from UK, Ghana, and Qatar have confirmed Omicron in Thiruvananthapuram,” said George.

According to ANI, there are 22,691 active cases in the state.

Kerala detected its first Omicron case on December 12 in Ernakulam district when a person who had returned from the UK tested positive.

Over 422 cases of Omicron have been reported in India so far.

On Sunday, December 26, Karnataka also imposed a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am for 10 days from December 28 in view of Omicron variant of Covid-19.

The state government has also banned all New Year parties and gatherings in public places.

There will be no functions, parties in the external premises, especially for those celebrating with DJs and large gatherings, they have been completely banned in Karnataka.