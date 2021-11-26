France to step up border controls over Covid-19 worries

Webinar on breast cancer, diabetes held at India Pavilion
coronavirus8 hours ago
France will increase controls at its borders to try to tackle a rise in coronavirus infections, Health Minister Olivier Veran said in a televised interview on Thursday.
“We will reinforce them with multiple means,” Veran told broadcaster TF1, adding that “this will be specified in the next 24 to 48 hours”.
France said on Thursday it would make Covid-19 booster shots available to all adults, toughen rules on wearing face masks and ramp up health pass checks as it seeks to curb a fifth wave of infections that risks undermining its economic recovery.
Webinar on breast cancer, diabetes held at India Pavilion
coronavirus8 hours ago
The total doses administered now stand at 21.7 million.
coronavirus9 hours ago
A small number of the new strain have been detected following genomic sequencing
coronavirus9 hours ago
Vaccination is mandatory for anyone entering school facilities.
coronavirus9 hours ago
Over 99.6 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.
coronavirus11 hours ago
Coronavirus infections broke records in parts of Europe on Wednesday
coronavirus11 hours ago
The number of coronavirus patients in hospital has hit levels not seen since early May
coronavirus12 hours ago
The new facility will provide residents access to PCR test services seven days a week
coronavirus14 hours ago