Czechs tighten arrival conditions for New Year’s celebrations

Foreigners without a booster dose need a negative PCR coronavirus test prior to entry starting from December 27

A child receives the Covid vaccine in Prague. — AFP

By Reuters Published: Fri 24 Dec 2021, 3:09 AM

The Czech Republic will require all foreigners visiting the country to have a negative PCR coronavirus test prior to entry starting from December 27, unless they had a booster vaccine dose, Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The measure is aimed at limiting the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant during New Year’s celebrations, the ministry said.

ALSO READ:

The central European country has recorded just dozens of Omicron cases while recovering from the latest wave of the Delta variant of the virus.

Prague, usually a popular destination for New Year’s parties with, will allow celebrations to go ahead this year after a state of emergency that closed pubs at 10pm expires on December 25.

A maximum of 50 people will be allowed to gather for events after December 29, except for seated audiences at theatres or other cultural venues. Restaurants will have to limit the number of guests seated at one table to four persons.