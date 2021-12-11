Covid vaccine: Message offering free internet for 3 months is fake, warns Indian authority

Government alerts citizens of phishing, tells people to avoid dangerous emails

Published: Sat 11 Dec 2021, 5:24 PM

The Indian government's fact check team has cautioned people against a fake WhatsApp claim which says that citizens will get free three months mobile recharge as India achieves record Covid-19 vaccination

The government on Saturday rubbished such claims and asserted no such announcements had been made.

It also urged the public not to share personal information including bank details on such fake links.

The message, which was sent through WhatsApp, said in Hindi: "The government is giving free recharge of three months as India celebrates the Covid-19 vaccination milestone. If you have Reliance Jio, Airtel, or Vi connection then you can avail of the offer. Click on the below link and your phone will get recharged. The offer is valid till December 20.”

The Press Information Bureau’s fact-check team has been busy over the past few months, disclaiming bizarre announcements that con operators have been making on WhatsApp about various government schemes and offers for tackling Covid-19.