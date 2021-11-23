UAE: Phone scammer jailed for duping old Emirati via WhastApp

Expat jailed for withdrawing money from victim's bank account

Photo: File

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Tue 23 Nov 2021, 11:34 AM

An Asian expat has been sentenced to six months imprisonment and fined Dh10,209 for withdrawing money from an old citizen using a fraudulent method.

The Criminal Court in Ral Al Khaimah has instructed authorities to deport the scammer after his prison term.

According to the police investigation, the accused had sent out a WhatsApp message to an Emirati victim identified as S.P.A, asking him to update his account information to avoid the suspension of the services.

The victim immediately provided all his details to avoid any suspension from his bank.

The police carried out a cyber investigation and managed to identify the fraudster and arrested him.

ALSO READ:

The accused confessed that he had carried the phishing fraud and withdrew Dh10,209 from the victim's account.

Warning to UAE residents

UAE authorities have warned residents about a fake 'legal notification' or bank enquiries that has been circulating through WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

The notification reads: "Sorry, dear customers your bank account (ATM, debit, credit cards) will freeze due to some security reasons. Verify your correct details. Otherwise, your account will be suspended permanently."

The message has a mobile number which people are urged to call within 24 hours.

The UAE Central Bank and other banks across the country have repeatedly advised their customers not to disclose their account details to anybody so they don't fall victim to scams.