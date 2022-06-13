Covid in UAE: Spike in cases due to residents violating curbs; Dh3,000 fine warning reminder issued

Positive cases who don’t complete isolation period will be held legally accountable: Top official

by Sahim Salim Published: Mon 13 Jun 2022, 6:03 PM Last updated: Mon 13 Jun 2022, 10:22 PM

Daily Covid-19 cases have increased by 100 per cent in a week, a top UAE official has said. Hospitalisation rates have also gone up.

Daily infections rose from nearly 450 at the beginning of June 2022 to over 1,300 on June 13.

After highs of over 3,000 daily infections in January this year, cases had dipped below 200 in April, before stabilising around the 300-mark. However, cases shot up sharply this month.

Addressing a media briefing on Monday, a government spokesperson said authorities have noted that some residents are not committing to Covid-19 safety measures.

These include failure to wear masks indoors. The spokesperson warned of a Dh3,000 fine for violating the rule. He added that inspections would be beefed up to ensure that residents are wearing masks in closed spaces.

“Studies have proven that wearing masks reduces Covid-19 spread, especially in closed and crowded places.”

The official also warned that some residents did not isolate at home despite testing positive for Covid-19. “This threatens the safety of society as it causes the virus to spread. Those who don’t complete their isolation period will be held legally accountable,” the official from the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) added.

In Dubai, the isolation period for Covid-positive patients is 10 days.

Negligence in following precautionary measures is what causes an increase in daily Covid-19 cases.

“Covid-19 is still around. We urge residents to follow all Covid rules, including wearing a mask in closed places, avoiding crowded spaces and taking special care while travelling,” the spokesperson added. “Our first line of defence has been working non-stop for the past two years. The UAE has achieved significant gains thanks to their efforts, including fully vaccinating all eligible residents."

“Our front-line heroes are still battling the virus. The least we can do is commit to all due safety measures so that we can maintain the great successes the country has achieved in fighting the pandemic.”

