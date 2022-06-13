Covid-19: UAE reduces PCR test validity for Al Hosn Green Pass

This came as daily coronavirus cases doubled in a week

by Sahim Salim Published: Mon 13 Jun 2022, 5:44 PM Last updated: Mon 13 Jun 2022, 10:21 PM

The validity of the Green Pass on the AlHosn app has been reduced from 30 days to 14, it was announced on Monday.

This means that fully vaccinated residents will get a 14-day Green Pass after receiving a negative Covid-19 PCR test result.

This came as the UAE's daily Covid cases doubled in a week.

Addressing a media briefing, a government spokesperson said the new rule would be applicable from Wednesday, June 15. The updated validity rule will be applicable to students and employees of the education sector from Monday, June 20.

Entry to most public places and attractions in Abu Dhabi is only allowed for those who have the Green Pass.

