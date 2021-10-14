Covid in UAE: Rapid PCR tests at 6 Abu Dhabi centres

Moderna also has plans to build a manufacturing plant in Africa.
coronavirus16 hours ago
Six Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) centres will offer rapid PCR tests to detect Covid-19. Applicants can get the test results within five hours.
Listen to this story and more on the 8@8 with David Light podcast
The rapid tests are available at: Covid-19 Prime Assessment Centre in Madinat Zayed; as well as the Seha Covid-19 drive-through centres in Madinat Zayed, Gayathi, Delma, Liwa and Marfa.
Applicants need to pay Dh250 in advance at the time of registering for their screening appointment.
UAE Covid crisis is over, but residents must continue following safety rules
They will get their results via SMS, Al Hosn and Seha apps.
Moderna also has plans to build a manufacturing plant in Africa.
coronavirus16 hours ago
The CDC said this month it would accept any vaccine authorised for use by US regulators or the WHO.
coronavirus18 hours ago
The total doses administered now stand at 20.9 million.
coronavirus1 day ago
Vaccination is not mandatory for the Beijing Games.
coronavirus1 day ago
Officials in Beijing have restricted access to tourist sites and advised residents not to leave the city
coronavirus1 day ago
Over 91.5 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus1 day ago
The two countries will develop procedures ensuring the unrestricted movement of vaccinated individuals.
coronavirus1 day ago
Cases have dropped dramatically over the past few months
coronavirus2 days ago