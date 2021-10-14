Covid in UAE: Rapid PCR tests at 6 Abu Dhabi centres

Abu Dhabi - Applicants can get the test results within five hours.

By Staff Reporter Published: Thu 14 Oct 2021, 1:55 AM

Six Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) centres will offer rapid PCR tests to detect Covid-19. Applicants can get the test results within five hours.

The rapid tests are available at: Covid-19 Prime Assessment Centre in Madinat Zayed; as well as the Seha Covid-19 drive-through centres in Madinat Zayed, Gayathi, Delma, Liwa and Marfa.

Applicants need to pay Dh250 in advance at the time of registering for their screening appointment.

They will get their results via SMS, Al Hosn and Seha apps.