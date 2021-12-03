Covid-19: WHO has no reports yet of Omicron deaths

Border closures adopted by some countries may buy time to deal with new Covid-19 variant
coronavirus7 hours ago
The World Health Organisation said on Friday it had not seen any reports of deaths relating to the new Omicron variant of Covid-19.
The WHO said it was collecting evidence about the variant of concern, as countries around the world scramble to stop it spreading.
But despite a growing number of countries reporting infections with the new variant, no deaths have yet been reported to the UN health agency.
“I have not seen reports of Omicron-related deaths yet,” WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier told reporters in Geneva.
ALSO READ:
“We’re collecting all the evidence and we will find much more evidence as we go along.
“The more countries... keep testing people, and looking specifically into the Omicron variant, we will also find more cases, more information, and, hopefully not, but also possibly deaths.”
Border closures adopted by some countries may buy time to deal with new Covid-19 variant
coronavirus7 hours ago
Eight cases have so far been confirmed in the United States
coronavirus10 hours ago
Avoids millions of public workers being sent home unpaid with Christmas approaching
coronavirus11 hours ago
Health ministry has stressed the importance of getting booster shots
coronavirus11 hours ago
The US President says his new strategy doesn’t include shutdowns and lockdowns
coronavirus17 hours ago
Health authorities in Minnesota said the infected resident was a fully vaccinated adult male who had recently travelled to New York City
coronavirus19 hours ago
Sixty-two people tested positive for the variant
coronavirus19 hours ago
Europe has so far recorded 79 cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19
coronavirus20 hours ago