Covid-19: UK to relax testing rules for fully-vaccinated travellers

Currently, international arrivals are required to undergo tests within 48 hours of arriving

By Prasun Sonwalkar Published: Mon 24 Jan 2022, 6:22 PM

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday said that given the improving situation related to the Omicron variant in the country, testing rules will shortly be relaxed, so that those fully vaccinated will not need to undergo tests after arriving in England.

Currently, international arrivals are required to undergo tests within 48 hours of arriving, but the new research published last week by trade body Airlines UK and Manchester Airports Group suggested that there is scientific evidence for making testing rules a "thing of the past" for fully-vaccinated travellers.

Johnson said: “We have, thanks to the tough decisions, the big calls that we made...the most open economy and society in Europe. And although we have to be cautious, we are now moving through the Omicron wave, and you can see the figures are starting to get better”.

He added: “So what we’re doing on travel, to show that this country is open for business, open for travellers, you will see changes so that people arriving no longer have to take tests if they have been vaccinated, if they have been double vaccinated”.

The date from when the new relaxation will apply is due to be finalised at a ministerial meeting later on Monday, Ministers are expected to approve a further relaxation of England's international travel testing rules when they meet later on Monday.

The relaxation is expected to be welcomed by the travel and tourism industry, which is one of the sectors most badly affected by coronavirus lockdown measures.