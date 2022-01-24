Covid-19: UK to relax testing rules for fully-vaccinated travellers

Israeli study says fourth dose of vaccine makes people over 60 three times more resistant to serious illness than thrice-vaccinated people
coronavirus18 hours ago
Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday said that given the improving situation related to the Omicron variant in the country, testing rules will shortly be relaxed, so that those fully vaccinated will not need to undergo tests after arriving in England.
Currently, international arrivals are required to undergo tests within 48 hours of arriving, but the new research published last week by trade body Airlines UK and Manchester Airports Group suggested that there is scientific evidence for making testing rules a "thing of the past" for fully-vaccinated travellers.
Johnson said: “We have, thanks to the tough decisions, the big calls that we made...the most open economy and society in Europe. And although we have to be cautious, we are now moving through the Omicron wave, and you can see the figures are starting to get better”.
He added: “So what we’re doing on travel, to show that this country is open for business, open for travellers, you will see changes so that people arriving no longer have to take tests if they have been vaccinated, if they have been double vaccinated”.
ALSO READ:
The date from when the new relaxation will apply is due to be finalised at a ministerial meeting later on Monday, Ministers are expected to approve a further relaxation of England's international travel testing rules when they meet later on Monday.
The relaxation is expected to be welcomed by the travel and tourism industry, which is one of the sectors most badly affected by coronavirus lockdown measures.
Israeli study says fourth dose of vaccine makes people over 60 three times more resistant to serious illness than thrice-vaccinated people
coronavirus18 hours ago
The national coronavirus task force reported 63,205 new infections tallied in 24 hours
coronavirus19 hours ago
A US study says Covid-19 infection among males may temporarily reduce fertility but could be avoidable through vaccination
coronavirus19 hours ago
The organisation urges caution nonetheless due to the virus; ability to mutate
coronavirus21 hours ago
Clashes break out near the headquarters of the European Union as police used water cannon and tear gas to push back protesters
coronavirus22 hours ago
He will remain in self-isolation for a week
coronavirus1 day ago
The total doses administered now stand at 23.3 million
coronavirus1 day ago
Total active cases stand at 55,142
coronavirus1 day ago