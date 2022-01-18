Covid-19: Omicron measures set to be scaled back next week in UK

Expert says the level of antibodies needed to protect and not to get infected from Omicron is probably too high for the vaccine
British health minister Sajid Javid said on Tuesday he was optimistic that measures introduced to reduce the spread of Omicron will be scaled back next week as cases and hospitalisations look to have peaked.
“I have always said that these restrictions should not stay in place a day longer than they are absolutely necessary,” Javid said in parliament, adding Britain was the most boosted country in Europe and had the most Covid-19 antivirals in Europe.
“Due to these pharmaceutical defences and the likelihood that we have already reached the peak of the case numbers and hospitalisations, I’m cautiously optimistic that we’ll be able to substantially reduce measures next week.”
