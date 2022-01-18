Covid in UAE: Who are exempted from travel ban on unvaccinated nationals?

Humanitarian cases and individuals travelling for medical and treatment purposes are exempted from the ban

Tue 18 Jan 2022

Emiratis who are not fully vaccinated against Covid-19 are banned from travelling. The ban announced by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) went into effect on January 10.

If eligible, fully vaccinated travellers are allowed to travel only if they have received a booster shot.

On Tuesday, the ministry shared the travel requirements for vaccinated Emiratis and exemptions.

Travel checklist

— Emiratis must have a ‘Travel Pass’ on their AlHosn app.

— They must be fully vaccinated with two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, in addition to the booster dose, if eligible.

Exemptions

— Emiratis who are medically exempted from receiving a Covid-19 vaccine.

— Those who have recovered from Covid-19 (within three months of recovery).

— Emiratis aged under 18.

Those exempted will be validated on AlHosn app.

Authorities had earlier said that humanitarian cases and individuals travelling for medical and treatment purposes are also exempted from the ban.

Special cases and those mourning the death of a first-degree relative can get a travel permit by contacting the ministry at 800-444-44.

UAE nationals had earlier highlighted the importance of getting vaccinated against Covid-19, stressing that the jab is critical for their protection and that of others, especially when travelling abroad.

