Covid-19: UAE announces travel ban on unvaccinated citizens

The measure goes into effect on January 10

By Web Desk Published: Sat 1 Jan 2022, 5:06 PM Last updated: Sat 1 Jan 2022, 5:14 PM

UAE has announced a travel ban on unvaccinated citizens from January 10.

The National Crisis & Emergency Management Authority and Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation said that fully vaccinated citizens will also need to get the Covid-19 booster dose.

#NCEMA and @MoFAICUAE: Ban on Travel on UAE citizens unvaccinated with #Covid19 vaccine, starting Jan 10, 2022, with a requirement to obtain the booster dose for the fully vaccinated. With an exemption for medically exempted from taking the vaccine, humanitarian & treatment cases pic.twitter.com/zUw1FoSLBt — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) January 1, 2022

Those who are unable to take the vaccine because of medical reasons are exempted from the decision.

