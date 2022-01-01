Covid-19: UAE announces travel ban on unvaccinated citizens

The first 'flurona' virus was found in a woman who recently gave birth in a hospital in Petah Tikva city, in central Israel
coronavirus18 hours ago
UAE has announced a travel ban on unvaccinated citizens from January 10.
The National Crisis & Emergency Management Authority and Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation said that fully vaccinated citizens will also need to get the Covid-19 booster dose.
Those who are unable to take the vaccine because of medical reasons are exempted from the decision.
More to follow
ALSO READ:
The first 'flurona' virus was found in a woman who recently gave birth in a hospital in Petah Tikva city, in central Israel
coronavirus18 hours ago
The number of patients in hospital with Covid in the UK reached 11,898, the highest level since early March
coronavirus18 hours ago
Britain is experiencing a surge in Covid-19 cases driven by the highly-transmissible Omicron variant
coronavirus21 hours ago
30,829 coronavirus cases reported in Portugal on Friday
coronavirus21 hours ago
The sudden arrival of Omicron has brought record-setting case counts to countries around the world
coronavirus23 hours ago
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has resisted tightening restrictions in England despite the rapid spread of the variant
coronavirus23 hours ago
Sources say the reason behind the Covid spike in India is the Omicron variant which has started replacing its predecessor Delta
coronavirus23 hours ago
The Philippines reports a positivity rate of 10.3%
coronavirus1 day ago