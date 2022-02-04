Covid-19: UAE lifts travel ban for vaccinated citizens

Travel restrictions will be eased from February 6

By Wam Published: Fri 4 Feb 2022, 6:16 PM Last updated: Fri 4 Feb 2022, 6:36 PM

Citizens can now travel to all countries where travel had previously been restricted, including 12 African countries.

The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) have announced the removal of travel curbs to 12 African countries for citizens who are fully vaccinated and who have received a booster dose of the approved Covid-19 vaccines, from Sunday, February 6.

These countries are Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Republic of Congo, South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

The authorities specified the categories of citizens who are allowed to travel to these countries:

- First: Citizens who received the full doses of the approved Covid-19 vaccines in addition to the booster dose

- Second: Unvaccinated citizens who are medically exempt from the Covid-19 vaccine, in addition to humanitarian cases and those travelling for treatment GCAA and NCEMA urged citizens to adhere to all relevant precautionary and preventative measures, and follow the health guidelines, including social distancing, wearing face masks, and regular handwashing.

