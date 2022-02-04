Covid in UAE: Tested positive? Al Hosn app to turn green after 11 days; no PCR test needed

Published: Fri 4 Feb 2022, 12:52 PM

Fully vaccinated residents in Abu Dhabi will no longer have to take a PCR test to reinstate the green status on Al Hosn app.

According to a new update, the red status on Al Hosn app will automatically turn green on day 11 without residents having to undergo a PCR test.

“Quarantine for 10 days and wait for your code to turn green automatically on day 11. The green code will stay for 30 days. Please take a PCR test every 14 days in the next 60 days,” the app's info page said.

Previously, to obtain a green status after testing positive for Covid-19, residents had to provide two negative PCR test results 24 hours apart, even if fully vaccinated.

Al Hosn also announced that those who test positive are exempt from taking the vaccine or the booster jab for 90 days. This exemption applies to the integrated Travel Pass. To maintain a Green Pass status, a PCR test will be required every 14 days.

Furthermore, a recent campaign launched under the hashtag 'Protect Others' was shared on social media platforms to spread awareness and encourage Covid-positive patients to isolate indoors to prevent infecting others.

A Green Pass on Al Hosn app is a mandatory requirement to enter Abu Dhabi and is regularly enforced when entering public places in the UAE Capital.

The Covid safety pass is also required to enter all federal and some local government departments, in addition to public schools and colleges.

The green status is activated for 14 days when a fully vaccinated person gets a negative PCR test result. The status turns grey after 14 days unless the person gets another negative Covid test result.

To be considered fully vaccinated, residents must have taken a booster shot six months after the date of their second dose. A 30-day grace period is provided to get the booster dose.