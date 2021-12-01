Covid-19 treatment: Abu Dhabi to provide new medicine for mild symptoms

Nigeria says found Omicron variant from October samples.
coronavirus8 hours ago
Abu Dhabi is working to provide a new medication to prevent and treat Covid-19.
The medication, which has been approved for emergency use, can be used to treat mild to moderate cases and for those who have had direct contact with a positive case.
The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH) has adopted Swiss biotech company Roche's treatment for managing positive Covid cases.
The Roche treatment is composed of two monoclonal antibodies, namely asirivimab and imdevimab.
The treatment has been approved in the European Union and Japan, and conditionally approved in the UK and Australia.
In addition, the treatment is authorised for emergency use or temporary pandemic use in the United States, India, Switzerland and Canada, and is recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
ALSO READ:
The move is part of the therapeutic and preventive methods used by the emirate to preserve the health and safety of community members. It also builds on the continued adoption of medicines and treatments for critical cases and individuals at higher risk of developing serious symptoms.
Dr Jamal Al Kaabi, undersecretary of the DoH, said: "We are happy to collaborate with Roche as part of our efforts to build a robust life science hub and spearhead the latest advancements for Covid-19 prevention and treatment."
Nigeria says found Omicron variant from October samples.
coronavirus8 hours ago
The stricter rules could be announced Thursday, but it was not clear when they might take effect.
coronavirus11 hours ago
Residents can only board flights if fully vaccinated and will have to undergo 21-days of quarantine.
coronavirus11 hours ago
The recommendation came after hours of debate about the drug’s modest benefits and potential safety issues.
coronavirus11 hours ago
US chief medical adviser says it's difficult to know whether the new variant will lead to severe disease.
coronavirus18 hours ago
The biotech firm is speedily working on an upgraded version of its vaccine
coronavirus19 hours ago
Basque authorities said they planned to declare a health emergency amid a rapidly rising caseload
coronavirus20 hours ago
Samples tested in private lab bore a large number of mutations, especially on the spike protein that the virus uses to enter human cells
coronavirus20 hours ago