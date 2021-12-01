Covid-19 treatment: Abu Dhabi to provide new medicine for mild symptoms

It can also prevent disease in those who may have been exposed to the virus

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 1 Dec 2021, 5:38 PM

Abu Dhabi is working to provide a new medication to prevent and treat Covid-19.

The medication, which has been approved for emergency use, can be used to treat mild to moderate cases and for those who have had direct contact with a positive case.

The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH) has adopted Swiss biotech company Roche's treatment for managing positive Covid cases.

The Roche treatment is composed of two monoclonal antibodies, namely asirivimab and imdevimab.

The treatment has been approved in the European Union and Japan, and conditionally approved in the UK and Australia.

In addition, the treatment is authorised for emergency use or temporary pandemic use in the United States, India, Switzerland and Canada, and is recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The move is part of the therapeutic and preventive methods used by the emirate to preserve the health and safety of community members. It also builds on the continued adoption of medicines and treatments for critical cases and individuals at higher risk of developing serious symptoms.

Dr Jamal Al Kaabi, undersecretary of the DoH, said: "We are happy to collaborate with Roche as part of our efforts to build a robust life science hub and spearhead the latest advancements for Covid-19 prevention and treatment."