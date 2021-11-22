Covid-19 in UAE: Over 23,000 high-risk patients treated with Sotrovimab

The anti-Covid medication has led to the recovery of 97.3% of UAE recipients with severe cases treated within 5-7 days

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Mon 22 Nov 2021, 3:29 PM Last updated: Mon 22 Nov 2021, 3:54 PM

The Department of Health-Abu Dhabi (DoH), in partnership with GlaxoSmithKline, will research the effectiveness of the Covid-19 medication Sotrovimab and share it with the international medical community, enhancing the emirate's position as a leading destination for medical research.

The DoH and GlaxoSmithKline have expanded their research and use of Sotrovimab anti-Covid-19 medication, strengthening Abu Dhabi’s pandemic response and position as the regional life sciences hub.

Abu Dhabi is the first jurisdiction globally to share real-world evidence on the use of Sotrovimab in Covid-19 patients, following the treatment of more than 23,000 high-risk Covid-19 patients.

The UAE Capital was the first destination globally to receive Sotrovimab in June. Results have shown the anti-Covid-19 medication has led to the recovery of 97.3 per cent of UAE recipients with severe cases treated within 5-7 days.

The unified goals were translated through the signing of a Declaration of Collaboration that was signed by Dr. Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, Undersecretary of DoH and James Greenhalgh, Senior Vice President, GSK Growth Emerging Markets.

Earlier this year, DoH, with the support of GSK, secured innovative Covid-19 medication, Sotrovimab for the local healthcare sector.

Since the onset of the pandemic, Abu Dhabi has led an effective human-centred response based on collaboration and innovation with leading regional and international pharmaceutical companies.

The recently signed agreement aims to develop real-world evidence and capitalise on logistical processes related to Sotrovimab in support of regulatory decision-making and clinical trials. Additionally, the emirate will contribute to the international healthcare community by transferring lessons learned during this period and donating breakthrough treatment, Sotrovimab, as part of Abu Dhabi’s humanitarian efforts.

Dr. Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi said: “Both the public and private sectors have worked in seamless harmony in the last couple of years and achieved great outcomes that resulted in Abu Dhabi marking its place on global listings and rankings. While the UAE continues to exhibit exemplary leadership through its response to the pandemic, we are committed to establishing a leading life science ecosystem in Abu Dhabi by driving clinical research and improving access to treatments and medical products.”

James Greenhalgh, Senior Vice President, GSK Growth Emerging Markets, stated: “Abu Dhabi has great potential to be a fast-rising hub in healthcare, life sciences and biopharmaceuticals. For decades, GSK has helped contribute to the health and well-being of Abu Dhabi’s citizens, and our new Declaration of Collaboration with the Department of Health enables us to increase our partnership in the emirate to further help the health of its people”.