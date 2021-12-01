Covid-19: Travelling to Denmark from Dubai or Doha? PCR test mandatory for arrivals

The move is aimed at delaying the spread of the new Omicron variant, the Danish health minister said

Reuters file

By Reuters Published: Wed 1 Dec 2021, 9:51 PM

Airline passengers arriving to Denmark from Doha or Dubai must take a mandatory Covid-19 test.

The move is aimed at delaying the spread of the new Omicron variant, Danish health minister Magnus Heunicke said on Wednesday.

“People who land from Dubai and Doha must have a test before they leave the airport,” Heunicke told a news briefing.

On Tuesday, Denmark registered a total of four cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant, its infectious disease authority, adding that all of them were connected to "travel activity" in South Africa.

ALSO READ:

Denmark said on Sunday it had registered its first two cases of the variant. Ten other nations, including the Netherlands, Germany, Italy and Japan, have also recently detected cases of the new strain.