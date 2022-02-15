Covid-19: Sharjah eases restrictions as new rules go into effect

Total active cases stand at 63,544
coronavirus1 day ago
Authorities in Sharjah have announced the gradual lifting of restrictions on all activities and events capacities in the Emirate.
ALSO READ:
UAE to lift capacity restrictions from today; all you need to know.
The announcement came as the UAE stepped into a new normal on Tuesday with relaxed capacity restrictions and rules.
Sharjah’s local emergency, crisis and disaster management team said restrictions would be eased at tourist destinations, entertainment facilities, shopping malls and transportation means.
Social events like weddings and funerals can host maximum capacity attendees.
Social distancing at mosques and places of worship has been decreased to one metre.
The authority urged residents to continue observing all due precautionary measures like wearing masks and taking vaccinations and booster doses.
It stressed that the relevant authorities would continue to regularly monitor adherence to the precautionary measures and take legal action against individuals and establishments that violate them.
ALSO READ:
Total active cases stand at 63,544
coronavirus1 day ago
Patients were having to wait longer to access isolation facilities
coronavirus1 day ago
Taiwan has never gone into full lockdown during the pandemic and has never closed its borders.
coronavirus1 day ago
New decision comes in the wake of decline in Omicron-driven cases; residents still urged to wear masks and sanitise.
coronavirus1 day ago
Police clear protesters occupying the Ambassador Bridge for nearly six days fighting govt pandemic measures.
coronavirus1 day ago
Canadian police made several arrests and cleared protesters and vehicles that occupied the Ambassador Bridge
coronavirus1 day ago
As many as 12 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours
coronavirus1 day ago
In the capital, Ottawa, the ranks of protesters swelled to what police said was 4,000 demonstrators
coronavirus1 day ago