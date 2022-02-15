Covid-19: Sharjah eases restrictions as new rules go into effect

Authorities approved to raise maximum capacity at wedding parties and funerals

Published: Tue 15 Feb 2022, 4:40 PM

Authorities in Sharjah have announced the gradual lifting of restrictions on all activities and events capacities in the Emirate.

The announcement came as the UAE stepped into a new normal on Tuesday with relaxed capacity restrictions and rules.

Sharjah’s local emergency, crisis and disaster management team said restrictions would be eased at tourist destinations, entertainment facilities, shopping malls and transportation means.

Social events like weddings and funerals can host maximum capacity attendees.

Social distancing at mosques and places of worship has been decreased to one metre.

The authority urged residents to continue observing all due precautionary measures like wearing masks and taking vaccinations and booster doses.

It stressed that the relevant authorities would continue to regularly monitor adherence to the precautionary measures and take legal action against individuals and establishments that violate them.

