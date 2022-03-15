Covid-19: Scotland to lift most remaining restrictions

All coronavirus travel measures, including passenger locator forms, will end on Friday.

Reuters

By AFP Published: Tue 15 Mar 2022, 9:52 PM

Scotland will lift most of its remaining Covid-19 restrictions next week, but face masks will continue to be required on public transport while infection levels are high, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Tuesday.

“Given the current spike in case numbers, we consider it prudent to retain this requirement in regulation for a further short period,” Sturgeon said.

The requirement to collect customer details for contact tracing and for businesses and places of worship to follow Covid guidance will be dropped on March 21.

All remaining coronavirus travel measures, including passenger locator forms, will end on Friday.

A survey by the Office for National Statistics found that one in 18 people were infected with the virus in Scotland in the week to March 6.

The Scottish government says that the virus continues to present a medium threat, but would move to a low threat in the spring, Sturgeon said.

The increase in cases is being driven by the BA.2 sub-lineage of the Omicron variant, which is estimated to have a growth rate 80 percent higher than the original variant.

ALSO READ:

But its milder symptoms and a high vaccine uptake in Scotland have meant that hospitalisations have not translated into severe illness requiring intensive care, Sturgeon said.

She pointed out that Omicron was causing significant levels of illness and death in Hong Kong, which has relatively low rates of vaccination, particularly in the older population.

Boosters for older adults in care homes began last week and will be extended to other groups in the coming weeks.