Covid-19: Saudi allows entry for travellers from all countries

Travellers from all countries who have received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine can now directly enter Saudi Arabia from Dec 4

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Sat 27 Nov 2021, 9:48 PM

Saudi Arabia on Saturday announced that the country would allow direct entry to travellers from all countries who have received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

According to a statement issued by the country’s Ministry of Interior, the rule will be effective from next Saturday (December 4).

The ministry added the travellers would need to quarantine for three days. Saudi allows entry for travellers from all countries

Saudi Arabia on Saturday announced that the country would allow direct entry to travellers from all countries who have received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

According to a statement issued by the country’s Ministry of Interior, the rule will be effective from next Saturday (December 4).

The ministry added the travellers would need to quarantine for three days.

On Friday, Saudi Arabia announced that it will lift a travel ban on expats from six countries including India and Pakistan that was introduced to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Friday’s announcement said that the Kingdom will let in direct passengers from India, Pakistan, Brazil, Vietnam, Egypt and Indonesia from December 1.