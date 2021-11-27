Covid-19: Saudi allows entry for travellers from all countries

Over 100.2 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.
coronavirus8 hours ago
Saudi Arabia on Saturday announced that the country would allow direct entry to travellers from all countries who have received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.
According to a statement issued by the country’s Ministry of Interior, the rule will be effective from next Saturday (December 4).
The ministry added the travellers would need to quarantine for three days. Saudi allows entry for travellers from all countries
Saudi Arabia on Saturday announced that the country would allow direct entry to travellers from all countries who have received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.
According to a statement issued by the country’s Ministry of Interior, the rule will be effective from next Saturday (December 4).
The ministry added the travellers would need to quarantine for three days.
On Friday, Saudi Arabia announced that it will lift a travel ban on expats from six countries including India and Pakistan that was introduced to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Friday’s announcement said that the Kingdom will let in direct passengers from India, Pakistan, Brazil, Vietnam, Egypt and Indonesia from December 1.
Over 100.2 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.
coronavirus8 hours ago
The suspension goes into effect from Monday
coronavirus9 hours ago
Speed of transmission of recently discovered strain alarms health professionals
coronavirus10 hours ago
The announcement came hours after the government announced it will reopen to fully vaccinated tourists from most nations
coronavirus10 hours ago
Further testing is underway to determine if any of the travellers are infected with the new Omicron variant
coronavirus10 hours ago
The ban goes into effect from Sunday
coronavirus11 hours ago
In two weeks, the company will know whether its existing vaccine is effective against Omicron
coronavirus14 hours ago
The public healthy agency expects to identify the variant 'quickly' if it emerges
coronavirus15 hours ago