Covid-19: PCR test needed every 14 days in Abu Dhabi despite relaxations

Those who wish to enter public places, must maintain the green code on their Al Hosn app

File photo

Published: Sat 26 Feb 2022, 3:19 PM

Several sweeping relaxations of Covid-19 restrictions have come into effect today in Abu Dhabi. These include wearing of masks being made optional in outdoor spaces, no ‘green pass’ status on Al Hosn app to enter the Emirate or EDE facial scan checks at the border, removal of ‘green list’ countries system and Covid-19 PCR testing requirement and quarantine for all international travellers. However, Abu Dhabi residents and visitors to the Emirate, who wish to enter public places, tourist attractions, commercial centres and buildings or attend events, must maintain the green code on their Al Hosn app.

Green status is needed to enter public places

A ‘green pass’ is still required to enter public spaces in Abu Dhabi. A fully vaccinated individual can obtain a green status on Al Hosn app after getting a negative PCR test result. The green colour remains active for 14 days. So, an individual needs to take a PCR test every two weeks to make themselves eligible to enter public places in Abu Dhabi.

How exempted category and children can enter

Community members who are exempted from Covid-19 vaccination can enter with a green status on Al Hosn app, which appears after a negative PCR test result and remains for seven days. Children under 16 years, whose status will appear as green without the requirement of a test, will be allowed entry.

Tourist attractions, commercial establishments

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee noted that all public attractions and commercial premises shall continue to use ‘green pass’ and EDE scanners to permit entry of visitors and employees. Employees at most establishments in Abu Dhabi have been conducting weekly screenings.

Stricter procedure in place for hosting events

While a green pass is required for entry into any events being held in Abu Dhabi, the local authorities have underlined the continued use of PCR test too. This means event organisers can decide on the validity of PCR requirements, which usually varies from 24 hours to 96 hours depending on the scale and capacity of the event. Operating capacity of private events now is at 90 per cent.

Government buildings’ entry procedures relaxed

Now, a green pass is enough for all employees, visitors and contractors. So far, employees and contractors had to present a negative PCR test result every seven days, and visitors and customers were required to show a 48-hour valid test result. However, unvaccinated employees will not be allowed to enter without an exemption.

5 days of PCR tests for contact with positive cases

Community members who come in contact with a Covid-19 case need not quarantine but take a PCR test for five consecutive days. Till date, a close contact would receive an SMS to conduct a PCR test and adhere to self-quarantine for seven days in case of vaccinated and 10 days for unvaccinated. Two PCR tests were to be done on day 6 and 9. However, now they need five consecutive PCR tests without the need for self-quarantining at home.