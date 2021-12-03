Border closures adopted by some countries may buy time to deal with new Covid-19 variant
coronavirus7 hours ago
The World Health Organization's chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said the new coronavirus variant Omicron is very transmissible but that people should not panic about it.
Swaminathan said during an interview at the Reuters Next conference on Friday that the right response was to be prepared and cautious and not to panic in face of the new variant.
"How worried should we be? We need to be prepared and cautious, not panic, because we're in a different situation to a year ago," Swaminathan said.
The emergence of the new variant was unwelcome, she said, but added that the world was much better prepared given the development of vaccines since the start of the pandemic.
Much remains unknown about Omicron, which was first detected in southern Africa last month and has been spotted in at least two dozen countries. Parts of Europe were already grappling with a wave of infections of the Delta variant.
"We need to wait, lets hope it's milder ... but it's too early to conclude about the variant as a whole," Swaminathan said.
ALSO READ:
The WHO has urged countries to boost healthcare capacity and vaccinate their people to fight a surge in Covid-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant, saying travel curbs could buy time but alone were not the answer.
"Delta accounts for 99 per cent of infections around the world. This variant would have to be more transmissible to out-compete and become dominant worldwide. It is possible, but it's not possible to predict," Swaminathan said.
Border closures adopted by some countries may buy time to deal with new Covid-19 variant
coronavirus7 hours ago
Eight cases have so far been confirmed in the United States
coronavirus10 hours ago
Avoids millions of public workers being sent home unpaid with Christmas approaching
coronavirus11 hours ago
Health ministry has stressed the importance of getting booster shots
coronavirus11 hours ago
The US President says his new strategy doesn’t include shutdowns and lockdowns
coronavirus17 hours ago
Health authorities in Minnesota said the infected resident was a fully vaccinated adult male who had recently travelled to New York City
coronavirus19 hours ago
Sixty-two people tested positive for the variant
coronavirus19 hours ago
Europe has so far recorded 79 cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19
coronavirus20 hours ago