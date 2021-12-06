Covid-19: New York mayor announces private sector vaccine mandate

The decision would go into effect from December 27, he said

By AFP Published: Mon 6 Dec 2021, 6:45 PM

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a blanket Covid-19 vaccine mandate for the private sector in the United States’ most populous city, starting from late December.

“As of today, we are going to announce a first in the nation measure; our health commissioner will announce a vaccine mandate for private sectors employers across the board,” de Blasio said on MSNBC, adding that it would take effect from December 27.

