Covid-19: More UAE airlines confirm new RT-PCR test rule

A day after India’s flag carriers Air India and Air India Express announced revisions on RT-PCR testing rules, other Indian and UAE operators have also modified their pre-travel requirements.
Airlines have said that starting April 22, at 12 am, all passengers travelling from India to Dubai must hold a valid Covid-19 test certificate issued within 48 hours after the sample was collected. Furthermore, the test results must also display a QR code.
On Tuesday, UAE carriers Emirates airlines and flydubai and India’s Indigo Airlines, Vistara, and SpiceJet have announced changes in regulations.
Updated regulations on Emirates’ website stated: “Passengers are required to take a Covid‑19 PCR test not more than 48 hours before departure. The UAE will accept RT‑PCR laboratory results from any lab authorised by the government of India. Additionally, laboratory results will only be accepted from authorised labs that generate a QR code linked to the original report.”
Budget carrier flydubai released a similar update on its website, too.
For those arriving in Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, the rule remains unchanged. Air Arabia said passengers flying from India to Sharjah must carry a Covid-19 certificate from a test conducted within 72 hours prior to departure.
In Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways said: “(Passengers) must have a Covid-19 PCR test a maximum of 96 hours before your flight departure time.”
