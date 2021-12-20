Covid-19: Moderna booster shot data shows good results against Omicron

Naftali Bennett says the number of cases of the new Covid-19 variant remains relatively low
coronavirus17 hours ago
Moderna said Monday that a booster dose of its Covid-19 vaccine should offer protection against the rapidly spreading Omicron variant.
Moderna said lab tests showed the half-dose booster shot increased by 37 times the level of so-called neutralising antibodies able to fight Omicron.
And a full-dose booster was even stronger, triggering an 83-fold jump in antibody levels, although with an increase in the usual side effects, the company said. While half-dose shots are being used for most Moderna boosters, a full-dose third shot has been recommended for people with weakened immune systems.
ALSO READ:
Moderna announced the preliminary laboratory data in a press release and it hasn’t yet undergone scientific review. But testing by the US National Institutes of Health, announced last week by Dr. Anthony Fauci, found a similar jump.
Pfizer’s testing likewise found its Covid-19 vaccine triggered a similarly big jump in omicron-fighting antibodies. The vaccines made by Pfizer and by Moderna, both made with mRNA technology, are used by many countries around the world to fight the coronavirus.
Together, the available evidence backs health authorities” increasing pleas for people to get their boosters as soon as they’re eligible.
Antibody levels predict how well a vaccine may prevent infection with the coronavirus but they are just one layer of the immune system’s defences. Other research suggests the vaccine still should induce good protection against severe disease if people do experience a breakthrough infection.
Both Moderna and Pfizer are developing shots to better match the Omicron variant in case they’re needed.
.
Naftali Bennett says the number of cases of the new Covid-19 variant remains relatively low
coronavirus17 hours ago
Mandatory vaccination as the only way to stop the pandemic, Karl Lauterbach says
coronavirus19 hours ago
Number of Omicron cases is doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in areas with community transmission
coronavirus19 hours ago
The European countries will receive a total of 215 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in the first quarter of 2022
coronavirus20 hours ago
New restriction will be implemented from January 1
coronavirus21 hours ago
Antibody prevalence above 90% months after receiving second dose
coronavirus22 hours ago
PM Naftali Bennett says he would continue to restrict travel in order to avoid further lockdowns
coronavirus23 hours ago
Omicron has been found through testing in more than 20 U.S. states and around 90 countries so far
coronavirus23 hours ago