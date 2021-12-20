Covid-19 Omicron deaths rise to 12 in UK, no 'guarantees' on Christmas restrictions

PM Naftali Bennett says he would continue to restrict travel in order to avoid further lockdowns
coronavirus19 hours ago
Twelve people in Britain have died with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Britain's Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said on Monday, refusing to rule out a tightening of social restrictions before Christmas.
Britain has reported record levels of Covid-19 cases, with officials and ministers warning that the full effects of the latest wave are still yet to be seen.
Omicron, first detected last month in southern Africa and Hong Kong, has raced around the globe and so far been reported in at least 89 countries. It is known to be very transmissible, but the severity of illness it causes remains unclear.
In addition to the 12 deaths, Raab said 104 people were currently in hospital with Omicron. Officials warned last week that hospitalisations could hit new highs as the effects of the latest surge work their way through the population.
Asked whether the government would impose further restrictions before Christmas, Raab told Times Radio: "I just can't make hard and fast guarantees." "In assessing the situation we rely very heavily on the real data coming through and it will take a little bit more time to assess this critical issue of the severity of Omicron."
Any decision to limit how people can celebrate Christmas would come at a high political cost for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose authority has been undermined by questions over whether he and his staff broke lockdown rules last year.
ALSO READ:
Johnson also suffered a huge rebellion in parliament last week as lawmakers from his own party pushed back hard against a tightening of Covid-19 rules.
To pass the new rules, which included ordering people to wear masks in public places, Johnson had to rely on the support of the main opposition Labour Party
PM Naftali Bennett says he would continue to restrict travel in order to avoid further lockdowns
coronavirus19 hours ago
Omicron has been found through testing in more than 20 U.S. states and around 90 countries so far
coronavirus19 hours ago
UAE announced safety protocols for taking part in Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations
coronavirus19 hours ago
Government is watching data on an hourly basis, Sajid Javid says
coronavirus21 hours ago
The total doses administered now stand at 22.2 million
coronavirus21 hours ago
Over 106.8 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus22 hours ago
Infections of the variant detected in 89 countries
coronavirus1 day ago
Number of patients admitted to hospital are probably around one tenth of the true number
coronavirus1 day ago