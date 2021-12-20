Covid-19: 'Model village' in Maharashtra denies entry to the unvaccinated

A fine of Rs 200 will be levied on those who do not comply, local authorities said

Tembhurni, a village in the Himayatnagar taluka of Nanded district, Maharashtra, has proven to be a "model village" amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The village has been making headlines for their stringent action to curb rising infection rates - by denying entry to those who have not been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

According to a Times of India report, posters and notices have been put up at a number of spots located on the outskirts of the town, declaring the same.

The head of the village, Yashodabai Patil, said on Sunday that anyone visiting the village needs to have taken at least one dose of the Covid vaccine. Local authorities have also declared that a fine of Rs 200 will be levied on those who do not comply with the rule.

“There is a ban on entry of hawkers, workers or any other person if at least part vaccination is not done," Patil said. "While our village has achieved 100 per cent first dose vaccination, almost 75 per cent of the eligible beneficiaries here have also received the second dose. Such measures are a must during the pandemic."

Mayur Andelwad, the block development officer of Himayatnagar, offered his support with further incentives. "We have decided to felicitate gram panchayats that have achieved 100 per cent vaccination," he said.

This is not the first time the village made headlines. In the recent past, it was also in the spotlight for winning the title of 'mosquito-free village', following the extensive use of soak-pits.