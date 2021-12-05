India: Both doses of Covid vaccine mandatory for entry to malls, theatres in Bengaluru

Compliance to mask-wearing, social distancing and other Covid appropriate behaviours by the staff and general public

ANI

By ANI Published: Sun 5 Dec 2021, 9:01 PM

Both doses of Covid-19 vaccine are mandatory for people to enter shopping complexes, malls, cinema halls and theatres in Bengaluru, said an order issued by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Sunday.

As per the order, owners and managers of such facilities have been instructed to ensure compliance to mask-wearing, social distancing and other Covid appropriate behaviours by the staff and general public at all times. They have also been instructed to assign necessary staff for screening and verification of vaccination certificates of staff and all customers and ensure only fully vaccinated are allowed to enter the premises.

These decisions have been taken in view of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19, two cases of which were detected in Karnataka.

The order read, “In view of the emerging situation and need for proactive surveillance, an order was issued by the Government of Karnataka mentioned at Reference 1 No. RD 158 TNR 2020 dated 03-12-2021. In line with the Govt. order mentioned at Reference 1, the following additional containment measures are issued.”

1. Two doses of Covid 19 vaccination mandatory to avail entry into malls, shopping complexes, theatres, cinema halls.

2. Owners and/or managers shall ensure mask, social distancing and other covid appropriate behaviour is maintained at all times by the staff and customers at all times

3. Owners and/or managers shall assign necessary staff for screening and verification of vaccination certificate of staff and all customers, and ensure only fully vaccinated are allowed to enter the premises,” read the order.