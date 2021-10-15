Covid-19: Denmark to begin inviting public for 'booster' shots

Copenhagen - Invitations will be sent out to everyone who received their second vaccination at least six and a half months ago.

By Reuters Published: Fri 15 Oct 2021, 3:24 PM Last updated: Fri 15 Oct 2021, 4:02 PM

Danish health authorities will next week start inviting more citizens to receive a third vaccination shot against Covid-19, Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said on Friday.

Invitations will be sent six and a half months after people received their second vaccination and will initially target those over 65 or healthcare and elderly care workers who were among the first to receive a Covid-19 shots, Heunicke said.

The European Union's drugs regulator said in October those with weakened immune systems should receive a third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna, but left it to member states to decide if the wider public should also have a booster.

Denmark began in September to give boosters to residents of elderly homes and others at risk of serious illness from the virus.

The Nordic country lifted its last coronavirus restrictions in September after vaccinating a large part of the population.

So far, 75 per cent of the population have been vaccinated, while 2.2 per cent of Danes have also received a booster.