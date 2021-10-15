Covid-19: Denmark to begin inviting public for ‘booster’ shots

Moderna also has plans to build a manufacturing plant in Africa.
coronavirus15 hours ago
Danish health authorities will next week start inviting more citizens to receive a third vaccination shot against Covid-19, Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said on Friday.
Invitations will be sent six and a half months after people received their second vaccination and will initially target those over 65 or healthcare and elderly care workers who were among the first to receive a Covid-19 shots, Heunicke said.
The European Union's drugs regulator said in October those with weakened immune systems should receive a third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna, but left it to member states to decide if the wider public should also have a booster.
Denmark began in September to give boosters to residents of elderly homes and others at risk of serious illness from the virus.
The Nordic country lifted its last coronavirus restrictions in September after vaccinating a large part of the population.
So far, 75 per cent of the population have been vaccinated, while 2.2 per cent of Danes have also received a booster.
Moderna also has plans to build a manufacturing plant in Africa.
coronavirus15 hours ago
The CDC said this month it would accept any vaccine authorised for use by US regulators or the WHO.
coronavirus16 hours ago
The total doses administered now stand at 20.9 million.
coronavirus1 day ago
Vaccination is not mandatory for the Beijing Games.
coronavirus1 day ago
Officials in Beijing have restricted access to tourist sites and advised residents not to leave the city
coronavirus1 day ago
Over 91.5 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus1 day ago
The two countries will develop procedures ensuring the unrestricted movement of vaccinated individuals.
coronavirus1 day ago
Cases have dropped dramatically over the past few months
coronavirus2 days ago