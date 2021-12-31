Covid-19: Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey, son 'almost hounded out of hotel' after infection

'We will never forget this experience. It makes me wonder if the world deserves honesty at all'

By Our Reporter Published: Fri 31 Dec 2021, 9:52 AM

Actor Ranvir Shorey is having a nightmarish experience at a hotel in Goa, where he is staying along with his son, Haroon, who has tested positive for Covid-19.

“As a result of my SM post, meant for the common good, we were almost hounded out of our hotel room, where we were quarantining, due to the guests pressurising the hotel about us staying there,” Ranvir said on Instagram. “Society’s capacity for unscientific discrimination has been on full display.”

Interestingly, according to him, many fans wanted selfies along with him just a day earlier. “People who wanted selfies until a day before were blackmailing the hotel for discounts and refunds, because we were in one of the rooms,” he said. “We will never forget this experience. It makes me wonder if the world deserves honesty at all.”

Earlier in the week, Ranvir said that he and his son were holidaying in Goa and during a routine RT-PCR testing before catching a flight to Mumbai, his son turned Covid positive. “We are both completely asymptomatic and have immediately quarantined until further investigations,” said Ranvir. “The wave is real. #India.”

The actor featured in 420 IPC, which was released earlier this month on Zee5. He plays the role of a Parsi public prosecutor. “I grew up around the Parsi community in Mumbai,” he told the media on his portraying lawyer Savak Jamshedji in the film. “There was a phase in my life where my girlfriend was Parsi, my best friend was Parsi, I was hanging out in Parsi colonies. I have great love and affinity for the community and I guess it shows in my performance.”