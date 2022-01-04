Covid-19: Abu Dhabi shares video of empty streets to stress safety message

Sharing footage of empty streets during the national sterilisation programme, the authority urged residents to adhere to all precautionary measures

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 4 Jan 2022, 5:39 PM Last updated: Tue 4 Jan 2022, 5:44 PM

A new video shared by authorities in Abu Dhabi highlights why it is important for residents to adhere to all Covid safety measures.

Sharing a video of empty streets from when movement restrictions were in force, the Government of Abu Dhabi Media Office tweeted: “Remember how eerie it was to see pictures of deserted streets in Abu Dhabi during the national sterilisation programme?

“We urge the community to remain committed in the fight against Covid-19 by taking responsibility and adhering to precautionary measures to protect public health.”

The video is presumably from early 2020, when authorities had imposed movement curbs as a Covid safety measure.

After daily cases in the UAE dipped to less than 50 in early December 2021, they have now soared to over 2,500.

ALSO READ:

The UAE had first declared a mandatory three-day curfew from March 26 to 29 in 2020 to conduct a general sterilisation programme. It was effective from 8pm to 6am and residents were not allowed to step out of their homes except for emergencies.

The country lifted all movement restrictions in June 2020.

In July 2021, Abu Dhabi had briefly reintroduced the sterilisation scheme, when movement restrictions applied between midnight and 5am.