Covid in UAE: Sharjah private schools opt for remote learning as students face long PCR queues

Parents prefer to keep children protected at home and attend online classes

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Tue 4 Jan 2022, 11:29 AM Last updated: Tue 4 Jan 2022, 12:35 PM

Several Private schools in Sharjah have decided to switch to remote learning for the first three days or the first week of the second term.

School managements have said that students found it challenging to get PCR tests done to attend classes during the first and second days due to overcrowded hospitals and clinics. These students can opt for distance education until the situation improves.

This decision comes as the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) said school principals could take the call on temporarily shifting to remote learning in light of Covid-19 cases.

Samer Sarhan, Principal of Al Marifa private school, said that SPEA has given school options to decide the learning system based on the situation. Due to the long queues at PCR testing sites, many students couldn’t get the test done before attending school.

Since health and safety is a priority for students and staff, the school management sent a circular to parents and notified them that classes would be held online.

The school will take a call today (Jan 4) whether it would continue the distance learning for more days and subsequently will send a circular to parents to notify them.

The Director of another private school in Sharjah said that his school will continue distance learning until the end of the week and may extend throughout January to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the school.

A top official at SPEA said the distance learning option has been given until further notice.

He pointed out that since the beginning of the current academic year, the authority has been keen to conduct inspection rounds to ensure that schools are committed to applying precautionary measures.

SPEA had circulated a guide to private schools, drawing a comprehensive roadmap on education mechanisms and adherence to health requirements for schools and educational institutions to ensure the safety of students and all employees.

Parents prefer to keep children home

Umaima Hussein, a mother of three students in a private school in Sharjah, said she preferred to keep her children protected at home and learn remotely as the Covid-19 cases are increasing in the country.

Padma Shriker said that she received a circular from school that her children will attend the class online throughout the week until further notice. She was pleased to receive the circular and wished the school extended the remote learning system throughout this month until the situation was under control.