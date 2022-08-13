Coronavirus: UAE reports 800 Covid-19 cases, 776 recoveries, no deaths

Over 179.9 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Sat 13 Aug 2022, 1:54 PM Last updated: Sat 13 Aug 2022, 2:03 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 800 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 776 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 18,930.

The new cases were detected through 226,570 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on August 13 are 1,003,929, while total recoveries stand at 982,660. The death toll now stands at 2,339.

Pakistan saw a sudden surge in the daily Covid-19 death count as the country reported 11 new deaths overnight, as given in the data from the National Institute of Health of Islamabad on Friday.

The country reported 624 new positive cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, and the positivity rate surged to 3.83 per cent. After the new deaths and recoveries, Pakistan's active case count moved to 9,256.

"COVID-19 Statistics 12 August 2022 Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 16,299 Positive Cases: 624 Positivity %: 3.83% Deaths: 11 Patients on Critical Care: 142," NIH tweeted.

Meanwhile, The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will no longer recommend quarantines or test-to-stay programs at schools or daycare centres for people exposed to Covid-19, the agency said on Thursday, in updated guidelines.

The agency also said it was no longer recommending that unvaccinated people quarantine after exposure, as around 95 per cent of the US population has either been vaccinated, contracted Covid-19 already, or both.

"This guidance acknowledges that the pandemic is not over, but also helps us move to a point where Covid-19 no longer severely disrupts our daily lives," a CDC scientist said in a statement.