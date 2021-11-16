Coronavirus: UAE reports 68 Covid-19 cases, 85 recoveries, no deaths

The new cases were detected through 365,608 additional tests.

By Web Desk Published: Tue 16 Nov 2021, 5:58 PM Last updated: Tue 16 Nov 2021, 6:13 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 68 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 85 recoveries and no deaths.

Over 97.2 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

The new cases were detected through 365,608 additional tests.

Total number of cases in UAE as on November 26 are 741,074, while total recoveries stand at 735,723. The death toll now stands at 2,144.

Singapore announced on Monday that it is planning to allow quarantine-free travel for fully-vaccinated passengers from UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Indonesia and India.

The city-state looks to safely move past the pandemic that has kept its 5.5 million residents home for more than a year.

Vaccinated visitors from Indonesia and India will be able to enter Singapore from November 29, while those from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Qatar will be welcomed from December 6, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

It is essential for UAE residents who plan to travel to be aware of all pre-travel GDRFA, ICA approvals required to enter the country.

UAE government authorities put in place the need for pre-travel approvals in September this year.

For UAE residents, travelling from certain countries, approval from the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) must first be obtained.

If they reside in Dubai, approval from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) is also required. Details of all the approvals and processes are detailed here.

Russia has granted approval for Pzifer Inc to conduct clinical trials in Russia of its experimental antiviral pill to treat Covid-19, a state registry of medicines showed on Tuesday.

The trials conducted on 90 people located in home-like conditions with someone who has symptomatic Covid-19 began on November 12 and will continue until March 2023, the registry's website said.