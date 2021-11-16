Anti-Covid pill: Pfizer to conduct trials in Russia

The experimental antiviral pill cut by 89% the chance of hospitalisation or death for adults at risk of severe disease.

By Reuters Published: Tue 16 Nov 2021, 12:58 PM Last updated: Tue 16 Nov 2021, 1:34 PM

Russia has granted approval for Pfizer Inc to conduct clinical trials in Russia of its experimental antiviral pill to treat Covid-19, a state registry of medicines showed on Tuesday.

The trials conducted on 90 people located in home-like conditions with someone who has symptomatic Covid-19 began on November 12 and will continue until March 2023, the registry's website said.

Pfizer said earlier this month the experimental antiviral pill cut by 89% per cent the chance of hospitalisation or death for adults at risk of severe disease. It hopes to make the pill available globally as quickly as possible.

The pill has the brand name Paxlovid.